Ms. Bobbie Jean Bowens Bobo, 77, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Mansfield, OH. Her graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend W. O. Weston will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service of Dawson, GA, is in charge of final arrangements.
Ms. Bobo leaves to cherish her memories: one son, Brian Keith Bobo of Dawson, Georgia; four brothers, John (Janice) Bowens, and Alphonza (Claudette) Bowens, both of Dawson, Georgia, Edgar Bowens of Mansfield, Ohio, and Melvin (Esthela) Bowens of Hayward, California; five sisters, Iri Dean (A.Z.) Pittman, and Glinda (Marvin) Bishop, both of Dawson, Georgia, Lorela (Lovie) Jones, and Daphney (Gerald) Bowens, both of Albany, Georgia, and JoAnn Bowens of Trenton, New Jersey; a loving niece, Timiko Bowens of Albany, Georgia; a very devoted friend, Bobby Clark of Mansfield, Ohio; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.