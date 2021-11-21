Mrs. Bobbie Jean Duke, 92, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. She was born in Valdosta, GA and grew up in Albany, GA. After marrying, she and her husband Clarence lived in Albany, Smyrna, Macon and Milledgeville, before retiring in Milledgeville, where she lived her last 40 years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a charter member of the Milledgeville Civic Women's Club and worked at Merchants and Farmers Bank for a number of years. After retirement, she and Clarence traveled the country in their camper, seeing all 49 continental states, as well as several parts of Mexico and Canada. She loved to cross stitch, paint, play bridge and other card games, as well as watch her beloved Braves and Falcons.
Bobbie Jean is predeceased by her parents Robert Toombs Ray and Letha Blanch Ray, her husband, Clarence Earl Duke, Jr, her son, Clarence Earl "Chuck" Duke III, her son-in-law Bobby Brown, and her 5 siblings.
Surviving family are her daughters, Sandra Brown, Bonnie Whitehurst (Jim), and daughter in law, Terry Duke of Milledgeville, granddaughters; Staci King (Ron) of Winder, Ashley Gregg (Jeff), of Woodstock, Lisa Fulghum (Ben) of Buford, and Rachel Duke, of Suwanee, all of GA and grandson Jason Whitehurst (Sara) of Valencia, CA, 9 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren, 2 sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home in Milledgeville, Georgia. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m., with the service at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Animal Rescue Foundation of Milledgeville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.