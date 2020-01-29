Putney, Ga.
Bobby Gene Brinson
Bobby Gene Brinson, 85, of Putney, GA, passed away January 26, 2020 at Columbus Specialty Hospital. A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday February 1, 2020 at 10:00 am at Mathews Funeral Home. Pastor Danny Evans will officiate.
Mr. Brinson was born in Bainbridge, GA, on June 5, 1934 to the late Jason and Mary Brinson. After high school he served four years in the United States Air Force. Mr. Brinson was a court reporter for Dougherty County Superior Court. He has been a member of First Baptist Church of Putney where he sang in the choir for over fifty years and served as a Deacon. He had enormous love for gospel music, his family, and following his children and grandchildren in all their sporting activities.
In addition to his parents Bobby was preceded in death by six of his siblings Vertna Mclendon, Eldridge Brinson, Mary Maples, Guster Brinson, Abron Brinson, and Sara Ragan.
Survivors include his wife of sixty five years Jane C. Brinson, two sons Stanley Brinson (Kathy) of Shellman, GA, Jeff Brinson (Beth) of Leesburg, GA, three grandchildren Becky Peachey (Matt) of Edison, GA, Bryan Brinson of Tallahassee, FL, Kara Brinson of Americus, GA, two great grandchildren Bryse Peachey and Wes Peachey, and two sisters Claree Lodge (Eugene) of Camilla, GA, and Anita Brinson of Albany, GA.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials to First Baptist Church of Putney, 1125 Antioch Road, Albany, GA 31705.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA
(229) 435-5657
Bobby Gene Brinson, 85, of Putney, GA, passed away January 26, 2020 at Columbus Specialty Hospital. A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday February 1, 2020 at 10:00 am at Mathews Funeral Home. Pastor Danny Evans will officiate.
Mr. Brinson was born in Bainbridge, GA, on June 5, 1934 to the late Jason and Mary Brinson. After high school he served four years in the United States Air Force. Mr. Brinson was a court reporter for Dougherty County Superior Court. He has been a member of First Baptist Church of Putney where he sang in the choir for over fifty years and served as a Deacon. He had enormous love for gospel music, his family, and following his children and grandchildren in all their sporting activities.
In addition to his parents Bobby was preceded in death by six of his siblings Vertna Mclendon, Eldridge Brinson, Mary Maples, Guster Brinson, Abron Brinson, and Sara Ragan.
Survivors include his wife of sixty five years Jane C. Brinson, two sons Stanley Brinson (Kathy) of Shellman, GA, Jeff Brinson (Beth) of Leesburg, GA, three grandchildren Becky Peachey (Matt) of Edison, GA, Bryan Brinson of Tallahassee, FL, Kara Brinson of Americus, GA, two great grandchildren Bryse Peachey and Wes Peachey, and two sisters Claree Lodge (Eugene) of Camilla, GA, and Anita Brinson of Albany, GA.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials to First Baptist Church of Putney, 1125 Antioch Road, Albany, GA 31705.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA
(229) 435-5657
To send flowers to the family of Bobby Brinson, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.