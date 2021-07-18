ALBANY - Bobby Carrington, 83, of Albany passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at his residence. A graveside funeral service will be held for Mr. Carrington at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Oak Ridge Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest with Military Honors,
Born November 4, 1937, in Berrien County, Mr. Carrington was the son of the late Alison Carrington and Minnie Lee Eubanks Carrington. He was also preceded in death by two sons, Zachary Carrington and Don T. Wynn, and two brothers, Joel Thomas "J. T." Carrington and Cecil Carrington. He retired from the United States Army as a Chief Warrant Officer and from Proctor and Gamble in Albany. He was also a member of the VFW.
Mr. Carrington is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Beth" Platt Kingman Carrington of Albany; four sons and daughters-in-law, David and Melissa Carrington of Doerun, Jerry and Kebbie Carrington of Athens, Dale and Stacey Wynn of Moultrie and David and Susan Wynn of Ellijay; three daughters and sons-in-law, Patsy and Tony Simmons of Leesburg, Polly and Phil Boetcher of Bogart and Karen and Dallas Nelson of Jacksonville Beach, Florida; one sister-in-law, Marion Carrington of Tifton; and numerous grandchildren.
You may offer condolences to the family at the online guest registry at www.bowen-donaldson.com. Services for the Carrington family are under the care and direction of Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals.
