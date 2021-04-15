Bobby (Kid) Lee Shepard, 72, of Lee County, died Friday, April 9, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital with his wife by at his side.
Kid was born in Vienna, GA to Annie Clyde Shepard and Vernon Shepard. Mr. Shepard retired in 2009 after 34 years from Georgia Power. He was a member of Sherwood Baptist Church, The Living Word Sunday School Class, and he sang in the Choir. He coached Little League in Vienna, GA. Kid graduated from Vienna High School, and attended GA Military College, and GA Southwestern College, and played basketball and baseball at both schools.
Survivors include his wife Susan Shepard, step daughters, Elizabeth Brand of Sylvester, GA, Sarah Budde of Winter Park, FL, his sister-in-law Linda, and a niece Laurie and two nephews Brian and Bruce. He is predeceased by his brother Virgil Clyde. There are no arrangements at this time.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 72341, Albany, GA 31708.
