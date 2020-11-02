Bobby Lee Tipler, 48 of Albany, Georgia passed away on October 12, 2020 at his home.
Bobby was born in Ubon Rachathani, Thailand on September 7, 1972. He moved to Albany, Georgia with his family in 1974. He was a devoted son, brother and father.
He was a 1991 graduate of Albany High School. He completed his Associate of Science Degree in Computer Information Systems in 2002 at Darton College of Albany, Georgia. He was a Technical Support Analyst and enjoyed working with technology and computers. Bobby loved cheering on his favorite sports teams, specifically The Georgia Bulldogs and The Atlanta Falcons. Most of all, he enjoyed being around his family and friends, making memories to last a lifetime.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gerald R. "Jerry" Tipler, Sr., mother Sudjai "Sumalee" Tipler, brother, Somchai "Dang" Tipler, sister Debbie Auville and sister Kalaya Beck.
He is survived by his dear daughter, Malinee Tipler of Suwanee, Georgia, brothers Gerald "Ronnie" Tipler, Jr. (Susan) of Berwick, Pennsylvania and Brian Tipler of Jacksonville, Florida, sisters Rhonda Bontrager (Sam) of Hope, Indiana, Linda Smith (Marty) of Woodville, Florida, Sarinee Ingrilli (Charlie) of Ocala, Florida, brother-in-law Philip Beck of Midlothian, Texas and many nephews and nieces.
He was laid to rest on 10/31/2020 at Crown Hill Cemetery in a private ceremony. A celebration of life will take place at a date yet to be determined.
