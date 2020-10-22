Bobby Randall Eason (Chaplain), 82, a resident of Leesburg, GA, went home to be with the Lord on October 21, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 Noon, on Monday, October 26, 2020, in the chapel of Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home. Rev. Dana Swain will officiate with interment to follow at Floral Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour before the funeral. Bobby was born in Tifton, GA, on August 19, 1938. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Versie Eason, brother James Carlton Eason, and sister Karen Eason. He is survived by son Monty Eason (Cindy) of Thomaston, GA; daughters Lisa Summers (Ron Hunter) of Albany, GA, and Kay Fletcher (David) of Dawson, GA; stepson James Bruce Summerford, Jr., of Leesburg, GA; former spouse Barbara (Bobbie) Eason of Albany, GA; sisters Claudia Wilson (Frank) and Sharon Bontempo of Ocala, FL; brother Donald Eason (Pat) of Nashville, GA; grandchildren David Fletcher, Brandy Hagler, Laken Rossi, Jayme Jones, Sarah Eason, Emily Eason, and Hunter Summerford; and nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly. Bobby was a longtime resident of Albany until recently moving to Leesburg. He graduated from Albany High and Albany Junior College. He was a member of the National Guard during the 1960s. Early in his professional career, he worked in sales and management with Sears and Roebucks and W.T. Grant. Later, he served as the national retail manager for Champion Motor Homes. He was well known in the Albany music scene as the lead singer and drummer for his own band Bobby and the Diamonds, playing gigs all over South Georgia from the late 60s until the early 80s. In 1981, Bobby's life took a dramatic turn when he gave his life to Jesus. He became a new creation in Christ and embarked on what would become his life's calling, studying the word of God and serving the Christian community as a pastor and teacher. Bobby counseled, prayed with, and taught many individuals and preached for several churches. He was invited on many occasions to speak at para-church ministries, such as The Anchorage, and various state and county prisons as a member of KAIROS. Bobby's dedication to Jesus led him to accept the position and calling of Chaplain for the State of Georgia Corrections System (Autry Prison) in Pelham, Georgia, where he ministered for several years.
Bobby was a passionate lifelong UGA football fan. He was also an active member of Life Church in Leesburg at the time of his passing. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.josephwjones.com.
