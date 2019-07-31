Bobby Neill Tomlinson, 79, of Albany, GA died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Willson Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Mausoleum Chapel.
Born in Albany, GA, Mr. Tomlinson had resided in Albany, GA most all of his life. He was a correctional officer retiring from Lee State Prison. He was a graduate of Albany High School Class of 1961 and attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness', Cuthberth, GA.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Holman Tomlinson, Albany, GA, three sons, Harry Neill Tomlinson, Albany, GA, Larry Reuben Tomlinson (Ann), Lee Co., GA, Barry Jo Tomlinson, Tifton, GA, two step-daughters, Kristine King (Kelvin), Albany, GA, Stacey Chance (Ed), Albany, GA, a step-son, Donald J. King, Jr. (Angie), Savannah, GA and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Crown Hill Mausoleum following services.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.