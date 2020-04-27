Albany, GA
Bobby Lee Vernon
Retired MgySgt Bobby Vernon, 84 of Albany , GA went to be with the Lord on Friday April 24, 2020 to enter into his eternal resting place.
The family will have a private graveside service at Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Bobby Robinson will officiate.
Mr. Vernon was born on December 26, 1935 in Spartanburg County, SC to the late Edgar L. and Myrtle Whitlock Vernon. He had lived in Albany for many years. Mr. Vernon retired as a MGySgt from the United States Marine Corps after 26 years, having served during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed fishing, bowling was very active in the DAV and loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his children, Sylvia Ann Vernon Pate (Floyd) of Americus, Betty Jean Vernon Cloud (Irvin) of Dougherty County, Debra Lynne McGee (Sonny) of Lee County, Edward Lee Vernon (Christie) of Brandon, FL; sister, Shirley Nichols of Spartanburg, SC; brother, Paul Vernon of Spartanburg, SC; 14 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the nurses from Wilson Hospice House, Jennifer and Kenya, for taking care of our dad during his time of illness. We would also like to thank Robin Riddle Lavant and June Watson Flowers, his home health caregivers, who were by his side during this time.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
