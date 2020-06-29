Bobby Holland, 80, of Albany Ga died June 28, 2020 at his home. As his children always said he must have 9 lives, because he faced many adversities that most would not make it through. And he lived them all to the fullest. A graveside service will be held Thursday July 2 at 11am at Fletcher Cemetery in Alapaha, GA. Due to Covid-19 and social distancing guidelines, Mr. Holland will lie in state at Kimbrell-Stern on Wednesday from 9 AM-4 PM. His friends who cannot go to the funeral in Berrien County are welcome to pay their respects. A native of Alapaha, Ga. Bobby lived most of his life in Albany. He worked with the Seaboard Coastline Railroad for years until he was involved in an accident where he lost both of his legs. Despite the loss of his legs Bobby never slowed down. He overcame a tragedy and continued to live life to the fullest; driving, hunting and fishing until recent years. Bobby was full of life and never let the fact that he did not have legs affect how he lived his life. He was able to laugh at the situation he lived when at birthday parties his best friend Russell Gray would always give him a pair of socks. As soon as he became able he went to work for Cleve Westers Tire Mart and then to AutoCraft Parts Store where he finally retired. He was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church. He loved his children, grandchildren, extended family and friends big. Bobby was an amazing inspiration to all that knew and loved him. And those that knew him loved him. For the last few years he had become an active member of SOWEGA Council on Aging where he truly enjoyed the company of the people and the activities. The family offers special thanks to the staff and members of SOWEGA Council of Aging for loving their daddy. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents Pete and Daisy Holland and brother Donnie Holland and son-in-law Mike Hughes. Survivors include his children Daryl Holland (Bobbie) Albany, Ga, Jeri Hughes, Cobb, Ga Dawn Black (Todd) Ashburn, Ga. His grandchildren Cassie Robertson (David), Ashley Craig (Brad), Dylan Holland, Ryan Hughes, Savannah Hughes, Jacob Black (Sarah), Colby Black. Great grandchildren Alexander Robertson, Grayson Nobles and Astrid Black, brother Jerry Holland (Jackie) Alapaha Ga and sister Freida Beck Ormond Beach, Fl, numerous nieces and nephews and a host of cousins. In lieu of flowers please make memorials to SOWEGA Council on Aging in his memory. SOWEGA Council on Aging, P O Box 88, Albany, GA 31702.

