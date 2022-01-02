Bobby "Bob" Wayne Tucker, 74, of Leesburg, died very peacefully at home in the arms of his loving wife Debra Tucker. Bobby fought a hard fight with leukemia.
Born September 21, 1947 in Fayetteville, TN, he was preceded in death by his parents, Mary "Big Mama" Ellen Tucker Massey and Thomas "Red" Massey and his siblings, Clyde "Doug" Tucker, Barbara Ann Tucker Wiggins and Thomas "Ray" Massey.
Family left to cherish his wonderful memories are his wife of thirty-three years, Debra L. Tucker, their sons, MSG AJ Lawrence (Loren), Trey Lawrence (Laura), grandchildren, Braydon, Jaxon, Abigal and Treyson, Jr., sister Debra Massey Freeman and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bobby graduated from Albany High School and joined the Navy and was a Seaman Apprentice.
He was a very loving husband, father, brother, good friend and a father who was "Daddy" 24/7. Bobby always loved a good laugh and at time had a dry since of humor, he loved life and would help anyone. His greatest hobby and pastime was spent having a good dove shoot or out in the boat salt water fishing.
Bobby worked at Aultman Motors in the Sales Department before starting his own business "Dent Devil".
There are no service scheduled. His final request was to be cremated and placed on the mantel with "Old Blue".
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Phoebe Cancer Center of a charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank the many friends that stood by him in his time of need.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.