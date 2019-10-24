Bonnie Sasser Brazel, 71, of Calhoun Co., GA died Saturday, October 19,2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Memorial services will be conducted Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Chaplain Brenda Morris will officiate.
Born in Panama City, FL, Mrs. Brazel had resided in Calhoun County since 1968. She worked at Albany Internal Medicine for forty-three years and was married to the love of her life for thirty-seven years. Bonnie enjoyed reading and collecting cook books, always looking for that new recipe to cook. She loved her two fur babies, Buddy and Petey. She will always be remembered as a most caring, loving and giving family member and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Milton Sasser, Sr. and Lena Mae Colley Sasser, brother, Roy E. Sasser, Sr. and a brother-in-law, Allen Kelly.
Survivors include her husband, David (Rooster) Brazel, Calhoun Co., GA, brothers, Howard M. Sasser, Jr.(Debbie), Panama City Beach, FL, Terry W. Sasser (Pam), Lynn Haven, FL, Colley Sasser, Birmingham, AL, sisters, Ganell Kelly, Bossier City, LA, Gail Kaiser (Danny), Bastrop, TX, Sandra Clark (Ken), Birmingham, AL and sister-in-law, Annette Sasser, Chipley, FL. Several nieces, nephews and Great nieces and nephews.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Bonnie Sasser Brazel to the Colon Cancer Foundation, 10 Midland Ave., Suite M-06, Portchester, NY, 10573.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
