Bonnie Eady Rycroft, 78, of Leesburg, GA passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 at Legacy Village Assisted Living in Tifton, GA. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Lakeview Baptist Church Cemetery in Cobb, GA. Rev. Aaron McCulley will officiate.
Bonnie attended Georgia Southwestern College where she received her associates degree and met Ernest "RY" and started a family. She worked in Macon County school system as a secretary and in Lee County as a substitute teacher. She worked at Ivan Allen Office Supply and held many titles and later retired from the company.
In 1998 she lost Ry and began to travel. She was able to see all 50 states as well as many countries but always said her favorite two places were Alaska and Big Sky Montana. She loved her children and her grandchildren and loved being at Lake Blackshear, the Flint River, watching birds and tending to her plants and flowers.
Mrs. Rycroft was preceded in death by her parents, Barney Clarence Eady and Claire Hayes Eady, her husband, Ernest Maynard Rycroft, Jr, .a brother, Harvey Eady and a son, John Christopher Rycroft.
Survivors include her sons, Trey Rycroft (Kati), Leesburg, GA, Eric (Noodie) Rycroft (Jamie), Tifton, GA, an aunt, Dorothy Adams, Leesburg, GA and grandchildren, Cameron Rycroft, Hunter Rycroft, Galen Rycroft, Sawyer Rycroft, Rebecca Salter, and soon to be, Fisher Rye Rycroft.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.