Bonnie Price Page, 90, of Albany, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at her home.
Her memorial service will be at 3 PM on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the graveside at Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Grady Morey will officiate. The family will receive friends at Kimbrell-Stern on Thursday from 6:00-7:30 PM.
Mrs. Page was born in Moultrie, GA and moved to Albany in 1950. Her parents were the late Barney B. Price and Minnie Bobo Price. She was a member of Westview Baptist Church. Mrs. Page was employed as the head bookkeeper at First State Bank, then was Trust Officer and Corporate Secretary for Security Bank and Trust. Following her retirement from Security Bank, she worked as bookkeeper for John Moulton until age 75.
Mrs. Page is survived by her husband Freddy Page, Albany; 3 daughters: Terri Page, San Antonio, TX, Patti Holcomb (Larry), Leesburg, GA, Vicki Willmon (Floyd), Bossier City, LA; 2 grandchildren: Brad Page Willmon, Monroe, LA, Jenna Page Peek (Cory), Lee County, GA; 3 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Sally Wetherbee Adoption Center, 2223 Dawson Road #7220, Albany, GA 31707.
