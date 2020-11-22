Mrs. Bonnie Sue Brown Watson, 62, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Her graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend Willard O. Weston, Sr., will officiate.
Precious memories and her legacy will always be cherished by her loving family, which includes: her husband: Franklyn D. Watson, Sr.; children: Angela Watson; Franklyn D. (Crystal) Watson, Jr.; grandchildren: Raheem Watford, Taireak Watson, Isaiah Watson, Amos Watson, Miriam Watson, Mariah Watson, and Gabriel Watson; father: Earnest Brown, Sr.; brothers: Urvan Brown, Earnest Brown, Jr., Frank Brown, Patrick Brown; sisters: Ernestine (Tommy) Shannon, Joyce Cooper, Susie (Christopher) Clyde, Nellie (Robert) Sapp, Patricia (Edrick) Wright; sisters-in-law: Annie Joyce (the late O.B.) Wilson, Annie Vera (Robert) Wilson, Derris Ann Albritten, and Teresa Spencer; brothers-in-law: Donald Watson, Steven Watson, and Harvey Watson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The Watson family would like to acknowledge Bonnie's best friend and classmate, the late Loretta Daniels.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.