Bradley Berisford

Mr. Bradley J. Berisford, 85, of Leesburg, Georgia, passed away on October 31, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia. Mr. Berisford was born March 21, 1934 in Ohio to the late Norman and Clara McCracken Berisford. He was of the Baptist faith and was a retired appliance repairman with Cook's Appliance Services. He also served in the United States Air Force.
Mr. Berisford is survived by his wife, Mary Kathryn Partain Berisford, and his daughter, Cindy Leverett, both of Leesburg; two grandchildren: James Leverett of Albany and Eliza Leverett of Leesburg and one special great grandson, Marty Valentine of Leesburg.
In keeping with Mr. Berisford's wishes, he was cremated and a memorial service will be held at 6:30 PM on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Sasser Baptist Church in Sasser, Georgia with Rev. Bill Huffstuttler officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Antioch Church Cemetery in Adel, Georgia.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.boonefunerals. com. Boone Funeral Home of Adel, Georgia is serving the Berisford family.
Boone Funeral Home, Inc.1 is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.