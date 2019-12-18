Bradley B. "Brad" Graham
on 12/16/2019. Bradley "Brad" B. Graham, 60, of Lee County died, Monday, December 16, 2019 at his residence.
His service will be Thursday 3 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. There will be a viewing at 2:30 Thursday for anyone wishing to say good bye to him.
Born in San Diego, CA, Brad has lived in Lee County for the past 40 years. He has been employed for over 30 years with Georgia Pacific. He was loved by many and will leave a lasting memory on everyone he knew.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Sharon Graham, Lee County, daughters, Sandy Wright (Brian), Lee County, Beth Graham, Marietta, grandsons, Kameron and Kohl Kirksey, brother Steve Graham, Huntsville, AL, parents Cecil and Betty Kilburn, Americus, dog Bocephus and a host of other close relatives and close friends.
The family will receive friends Thursday following the service at his residence.
