Branson Powers walked into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 28, 2019 at the age of 14. A celebration of life service for Branson will be held at First Baptist
Church of Leesburg on Thursday, August 1st at 3:00 PM. Rev. Steve Kegley, Rev Dennis Taylor and Rev. Jeremy Gilmer will officiate. Interment will follow in Leesburg Cemetery.
Branson was an avid lover of sports, especially Georgia football, and during his young life had played football and baseball. His real joy though came from spending time outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. Branson had a deep love for his family and cherished the time they would spend together. He was blessed with a huge group of friends and loved to spend his time hanging out with them listening to music, swimming and riding four wheelers.
Branson was a member of First Baptist Church of Leesburg where he was blessed to be an active member of the youth group. Through the leadership of the church and guidance of his family, he was saved and we know he is now with his Heavenly Father.
Branson will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him. He was the kind of young man that anyone would be proud to call son, grandson, and friend.
Survivors include his grandparents, Denise and Clyde Johnson of Lee County, GA, his parents, Denton Powers of Blakely, GA and Tina Edgar of Dawson, GA, a brother, Bryton Powers, Dawson, GA, his aunt, Megan Johnson, Lee Co., GA, uncles, Colby Johnson, Lee Co., GA, Trey Penny, Dawson, GA, and Walter Powers, Leesburg, GA, grandmother, Carolyn Penny, Dawson, GA, grandfather David Powers, Dawson, GA, great-grandparents, Martha Ann Glass and Billy Glass, Early Co., GA.
The family will be accepting people for visitation at First Baptist Church of Leesburg on Wednesday, July 31st from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Branson Powers to the First Baptist Church of Leesburg Youth Group, 135 Main Street E, Leesburg, GA 31763.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
