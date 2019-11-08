Braxton Lee Weaver, infant son of Brandon Weaver and Hannah Walker, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Beverly Knight Olsen Children's Hospital in Macon.
His funeral service will be Friday 1:00 PM at Sherwood Baptist Church with interment to follow in Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Ken Bevel will officiate.
He is also survived by his grandparents Cherie and David Valis, Billy and Cindy Weaver, Stacey Walker, great grandparents, Billy Walker, Linda Bridges, Cleston Brooks, aunts Haley Walker, Shea Harrell (Stephen), and his cousins James and Weston.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather Lee Walker.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the PICU Unit of the Beverly Knight Olsen Children's Hospital, Attn: Rebecca Cogburn, 888 Pine Street, Macon, GA 31201.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
www.mathewsfuneralhome.com
