...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ TO
8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 early Sunday morning will
result in areas of frost.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama, portions of the Florida panhandle
and southwestern Georgia.
* WHEN...Early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.
Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
&&
Brenda Faye Mixon, 51, of Leesburg, GA., died Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be held Monday, November 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate.
Mrs. Mixon was born in Albany, GA to William and Billie Cook. She was a homemaker and enjoyed listening to audiobooks. Although she was unable to have children of her own, she passed her love to her nieces, nephews as well as fostering children until her health made it hard for her to do so. She was preceded in death by her father, William Cook and her sister Tammy Cook.
Survivors include her husband, Mike Mixon of Leesburg, GA., a brother William Cook of Leesburg, GA., a sister Jessica Flowers (Mike) of Sylvester, GA., her mother Faye Cook of Eastman, GA., her nieces, Kristin Pusich (Joseph), Miley Flowers and Brittney McDonald (Johnny), her nephews Joseph Cook, Kegun Flowers, Tyler Flowers, Jake Erickson and Jack Erickson and a great niece, Romana Cook.
The family will receive friends following the service and receive friends at Jessica's residence 162 Sing Road Sylvester, GA, 31791.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.