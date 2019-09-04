Ms. Brenda Jarrett, 76, of Grayson and formerly of Albany, peacefully passed away at her home on August 28, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, in the chapel of Hall and Hall Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Siniard officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Following the services, she will be laid to rest beside her husband in Floral Memory Gardens.
Born November 6, 1942, in Omega, Ms. Jarrett was the daughter of the late Oscar and Grace Ross. She was a loving and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt who enjoyed spending time with her family. She adored her grandchildren and traveling back to Albany to visit with her nieces, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Ms. Jarrett will be greatly missed by all.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ray L. Jarrett and her brother, Raymond Ross.
Survivors include her son, Jeffrey Jason Jarrett and his wife Michelle of Lawrenceville; two grandchildren, Karson and Bryson Jarrett and a host of wonderful nieces.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in honor of Ms. Jarrett to the American Cancer Society or to your local Humane Society.
Hall & Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA
(229) 883-3864
www.hallandhallfuneralhome.com
