Brunswick, GA
Brenda Dianne Milner
Brenda Dianne Milner, 66, of Brunswick, Georgia passed away the 27th of December 2019 at Southeast Georgia Health Systems in Brunswick, Georgia.
Mrs. Milner was born the 22nd of February 1953 in Aiken, South Carolina to the late Jewell Alice Leach and the late George William Goldman. In addition to Mrs. Milner's parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Sidney Philip Roberts, Sr.; Grandson J.W. Burkett; and a sister Stella Gomisch.
Mrs. Milner had been a resident of Glynn County most of her life. She was employed by Glynn County School System as a bus driver retiring after many years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, hunting, fishing, camping and canning preserves.
Mrs. Milner is survived by her husband Steve A. Milner; Children Philip Roberts, Jr. (JoAnn), Sandra Riddle (Mark), Glenda Depp, Christy May (Chris), Matthew Roberts (Nikki), Tina Miller (John), Crystal Currington (Kat), Denise McConnell (Lamarqus), and Danielle Hunter; Brothers Michael Goldman, Gerald Goldman and Kim Adams; Sister Cathy Goldman; 16 Grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held Monday, the 30th of December 2019 from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Georgia.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, the 31st of December 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. Burial will be held at a later date at Horse Stamp Cemetery in Waverly, Georgia.
Serving as Active Pallbearers will be Kim Adams, Gerald Goldman, Philip Roberts, Dustin Roberts, Trevor Depp, and Christopher May.
Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Greyson May, J.W. Burkett, Glynn City Bus Drivers Association, Phillip Griner, Josh Kirkland, Robert Morales, Perry Dickerson, Chad Kelly, Michael Goldman, Jeromy Goldman, and Brandon Adams.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3011 Hampton Avenue, Suite 361 Brunswick, GA 31520.
Services are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Georgia. www.edomillerandsons.com
Brenda Dianne Milner, 66, of Brunswick, Georgia passed away the 27th of December 2019 at Southeast Georgia Health Systems in Brunswick, Georgia.
Mrs. Milner was born the 22nd of February 1953 in Aiken, South Carolina to the late Jewell Alice Leach and the late George William Goldman. In addition to Mrs. Milner's parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Sidney Philip Roberts, Sr.; Grandson J.W. Burkett; and a sister Stella Gomisch.
Mrs. Milner had been a resident of Glynn County most of her life. She was employed by Glynn County School System as a bus driver retiring after many years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, hunting, fishing, camping and canning preserves.
Mrs. Milner is survived by her husband Steve A. Milner; Children Philip Roberts, Jr. (JoAnn), Sandra Riddle (Mark), Glenda Depp, Christy May (Chris), Matthew Roberts (Nikki), Tina Miller (John), Crystal Currington (Kat), Denise McConnell (Lamarqus), and Danielle Hunter; Brothers Michael Goldman, Gerald Goldman and Kim Adams; Sister Cathy Goldman; 16 Grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held Monday, the 30th of December 2019 from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Georgia.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, the 31st of December 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. Burial will be held at a later date at Horse Stamp Cemetery in Waverly, Georgia.
Serving as Active Pallbearers will be Kim Adams, Gerald Goldman, Philip Roberts, Dustin Roberts, Trevor Depp, and Christopher May.
Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Greyson May, J.W. Burkett, Glynn City Bus Drivers Association, Phillip Griner, Josh Kirkland, Robert Morales, Perry Dickerson, Chad Kelly, Michael Goldman, Jeromy Goldman, and Brandon Adams.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3011 Hampton Avenue, Suite 361 Brunswick, GA 31520.
Services are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Georgia. www.edomillerandsons.com
To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Milner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.