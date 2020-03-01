Brenda "Boo" Moreland, 66, of Leesburg, GA died Friday, February 28, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Leesburg Cemetery. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate.
Boo was born in Albany, GA to the late George D. Moreland, Jr. and Tommie Moreland, but she spent most of her life in Lee County. She enjoyed watching Georgia football, spending time with her family, and sodas. She also loved to play with her great niece, McKenzie and watch her play softball. Boo was a member of the First Baptist Church of Leesburg.
Survivors include her brother, George D. "Bubba" Moreland, III and his wife Sarah, nieces, Courtney Davis (Steve), all of Leesburg, GA, Hailey Kirby (Dustin), Albany, GA and great niece, McKenzie Davis.
The family will receive friends following the service at Leesburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Brenda Moreland to Lee County Humane Society, 101 Mossy Dell Road, Leesburg, GA 31763.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
