Brenda Scarborough Toole, 80, of Blakely passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021, at Signature Healthcare in Graceville, FL.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16th, in Pine Lawn Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Sterling Jones officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, Utah 84741-5000 or at bestfriends.org.
Born on August 4, 1940 to the late Ralph and Gladys Tedder Scarborough, Brenda was a lifelong resident of Blakely. She was a homemaker and will always be remembered for the love she had for her family and the Georgia Bulldogs. In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over fifty years, Edward Earl "Bud" Toole, Sr.
Survivors include her two sons, Ed Toole, Jr. of Dothan, AL and Ken Toole of Valdez, NC; two granddaughters, Amelia and Libby Toole; her sister, Peggy Davis of Webb, AL and numerous extended family members and friends.
