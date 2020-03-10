Brenda Ruth Pressley Wilson, 73, of Albany, GA died Friday, March 6, 2020 at her residence. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Tift Memorials Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Mike Keown will officiate.
Born in Tifton, GA, Mrs. Wilson had resided in Albany, GA since 1960. She was a retired cosmetologist and of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Pressley and Nelma Jo Allen Pressley, a granddaughter, Abigail Wilson, her husband, Witcher Lee (Will) Wilson and sisters, Linda Barnes and Bertha Diaz.
Survivors include a daughter and her husband, Renee Wilson Metts and Carter of Tampa, FL, a son, W. Tate Wilson, Macon, GA and grandchildren, Savannah Metts, Ian Wilson, Mason Metts, Maverick Metts and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday March 11, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
