Dawson, GA
Brian Shuntrell Murray
Mr. Brian Shuntrell Murray, 40, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. His graveside service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend Willard O. Weston will officiate.
Mr. Murray was preceded in death by his mother, Susan Murray, Uncle Samuel Murray and sister, Tomekia Caldwell.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his loving wife Gloria Murray; his two beautiful daughters Ca'Decia and Chamiqua; his father Willie C. (Shawn) Caldwell, Sr.; his grandmother Mattie Stephens; a special aunt Betty Sue Murray; sisters, Theojuana Caldwell, Kimberly Murray, and Briana Caldwell; two brothers Willie C. Caldwell, Jr. and Willie C. Caldwell III; a childhood friend Arthur Dennard III; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
