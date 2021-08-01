Bronnie Estelle Johnson Walton, 90, of Coleman passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in the Willson Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 5, 2021, in the Vilulah Baptist Church with Rev. David Murphy and Rev. Daniel McFather officiating. Interment will follow in the Vilulah Baptist Church Cemetery. Masks are encouraged and social distancing will be required.
Bronnie was born on December 13, 1930, in Coleman the daughter of the late James Edward and Mae Lindsey Johnson. She was a retired school bus driver and a member of the Vilulah Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Russell Herman Weathersby and her second husband, William B. "Bill" Walton and a daughter, Pamela Weathersby.
Survivors include a daughter, Dianne W. (Larry) Christmas of Leesburg, a son, Alan (Barbara) Weathersby of Lake Tahoe, NV, 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Vilulah Baptist Church in care of Mrs. Billie Bruner 30340 Highway 27 South Coleman, GA 39836 or the Willson Hospice House 320 Foundation Lane Albany, GA 31701.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
