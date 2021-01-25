Brother Stevie Lee Spencer, 48, passed away on January 13, 2021. His private memorial service was held on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Albritten's Funeral Service was in charge of final arrangements.
Bro. Spencer leaves precious memories with: two sisters, Kathy (Tony) Garither and Teresa (Martavius Day) Spencer; six brothers, Jonah (Catrina) Spencer, Michael (Chanel) Perry, Derrick (Latasha) Perry, Joseph (Linda) Spencer, Talmadge Poole, and Jason Poole; two aunts, Willie Lou Thomas and Carrie Mae Walker; two uncles, Horace Perry and James Perry; a special niece Garbrail Spencer; a devoted cousin, Talycia (Larry Jr.) Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss him dearly.
