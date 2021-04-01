Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ SATURDAY... The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Freeze Warning, which is in effect from 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ to 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ Saturday. The Frost Advisory is no longer in effect. * WHAT...Freeze warning with temperatures around 32 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Georgia and southeast Alabama. * WHEN...From 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ to 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ Saturday. * TEMPERATURE...Around 32 degrees. * Impacts...Temperatures could impact or kill sensitive vegetation and crops. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. &&