Bruce Edward Covington, 69, of Albany, GA, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Bruce was born in Pensacola, FL, and was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked in Plant Operations at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital until his retirement. After retirement he enjoyed spending quality time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents John Covington Sr. and Louise Collins, a brother John Covington Jr., and a sister DeeDee Berry.
Survivors include his son Chris Covington (Katie), his grandchildren; Jack, Nate, and Lilly, his niece Leha Berry whom he raised, the mother of his children Cathy Bradley, and a brother Mark Covington.
Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
