Bruce Nay Harrell, 85, of Poulan, GA passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at his residence. The family will celebrate his life with a private graveside service.
Born on the family farm in Whigham, GA which is still in operation today, he graduated from Cairo, GA High School. After graduation he joined the Air Force and returned to Albany, GA where he was an entrepreneur having several different successful businesses.
He was a dedicated husband and father, a man that never had an idle moment, was always involved and was a true craftsman. He was a member of Westover Community Church (formerly First Christian Church of Albany).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas Harrell and Madie Hall Harrell, his wife, Joyce Price Harrell, a son, Wally Harrell and brother, W. C. Harrell.
Survivors include his children, Doug Harrell, Pensacola, FL, Donna Ingram (Greg), Albany, GA, Joy Knighton (Joe), Albany, GA, Kaki Harrell Leidecker, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Dawn Harrell Turner, Albany, GA, nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, siblings, Larry Harrell (Gilda), Tommy Harrell, John Harrell (Deena), Nell H. Widner, Bonnie H. Amdahl and sister-in-law, Mary Jo Harrell.
The family prefers no flowers be sent, but those desiring may make donations in memory of Bruce N. Harrell to Pruitt Hospice, 708 16th Avenue East, Cordele, GA 31015.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.