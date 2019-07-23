Bryant Allen Kimbrell, 68, of Albany, GA, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Pruitt Health-Sylvester. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Dorsey Kimbrell will officiate. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Bryant was a native of Edison, GA and was born to the late Paul C. and Vera Sheffield Kimbrell. He had resided in Arlington, GA before moving to Albany, GA. Bryant was a professional musician and was of the Baptist Faith. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Pauline Chatman and Eunice "Tincy" Carter.
Survivors include his siblings, J.C. Kimbrell (Irma), of Shellman, GA, Dorsey Kimbrell (Elizabeth), of Hopewell, VA, Pearson "Tracy" Kimbrell of Albany, GA, Mary Layman (Clyde) of Unadilla, GA and Ruth Whiting (Julian), of Albany, GA.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Bryant Allen Kimbrell to Pruitt Health Hospice, 104 Monk Street, Sylvester, GA 31791.
