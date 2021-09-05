Buford Earl Duke, 89, of Albany, GA, died September 4, 2021 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 2:00 PM at the Mausoleum at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. David Rogers will officiate.
Mr. Duke was born in Montezuma, GA on December 22, 1931 to Joseph and Jewell Duke. He graduated from Oglethorpe High School in 1949 and joined the Georgia Army National Guard. Mr. Duke married Carolyn Patterson from Ideal, GA in 1952 and they moved to Smithville, GA and shortly after moved to Albany, GA. He was a sales representative for Merita Bread Company, Strietmann Biscuit Company and was employed with Kraft Foods for thirty-two years.
Mr. Duke was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church and the The Adult V Sunday School Class. He was a former member of Tifton Lodge #47 F&AM and Hasan Shriners. Mr. Duke loved to play golf at Radium Golf Course and Stonebridge Golf Course or anywhere he could and travel to The Masters Golf Tournament every year.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Patterson Duke of Albany, GA, his children, Kerry Duke of Albany, GA and Kim (Mark) Fabian of Lee County, GA, his grandchildren, Alison (Michael) Trotter and Justin Collins all of Lee County, GA, Melissa (David Byrne) of Leary, GA, Jennifer (Stan) Miller of Albany, GA and Paul (Ashley) Hansen of Trussville, AL and ten great-grandchildren.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mr. Duke to Shriners Hospitals For Children c/o Hasan Shriners Transportation Fund, 1822 Palmyra Road, Albany, GA, 31701.
