Buford T Eason

Buford Tyler Eason (BT)
Mr. Buford Tyler Eason, 95, passed away on September 1, 2020.
Mr. Eason and his wife Shirley Dees Eason moved to Leesburg in 1964. He was born in Sumner, Georgia on October 29, 1924 and was a World War II Army veteran. He worked for many years in the retail and wholesale tire business before retiring to his farm in Lee County. He served from 1990 to 1994 as a Lee County Commissioner for the Leesburg District and also served for several years as a member of the Lee County Board of Tax Assessors. He was known as "Bully" a nickname his grandfather gave him at the age of 4. Mr. Eason remained very active all of his life and enjoyed hunting, especially deer hunting, on his farms in Lee County.
He is predeceased in death by his wife, Shirley Dees Eason, a sister, Jeanette Eason Benson of Tifton, a brother Thomas R. (Boots) Eason of Sylvester and his parents, Thomas Watson Eason and Theodosia Earnest Shiver Eason.
A special thanks to the professional caregivers whose personal warmth and care made his last years as comfortable as possible.
A graveside celebration of his life will be held at the Pine Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Sumner, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Reverend Grady Morey officiating. Due to COVID guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to Pine Hill Baptist Church in Sumner, Georgia.
Banks funeral home in Sylvester, Georgia is in charge of services.
