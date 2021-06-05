Burt Allmond Spence, Sr., 70, of Camilla passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 8 at The Oak Shed (James Lee Adams Farms, 5841 South Curve Rd, Camilla) with interment in Oakview Cemetery. Lunch will be served for family and out of town guests following the services.
Burt was born January 12, 1951 in Mitchell County to William Allmond Spence and Margaret Rackley Spence. He attended the University of Georgia where he majored in Horticulture and was a member of the Chi Psi Fraternity. After graduation, he became a farmer and later an employee at the Mitchell County Health Department. In retirement he maintained close connections with local agricultural businesses through a position with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Burt was an avid outdoorsman and fully enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had a natural charm and was well liked by many in the community and beyond. He remained close to his Chi Psi Fraternity brothers throughout his life.
Burt was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his first wife, Carol J. Spence and their children, Rebecca S. Borchard (Bryan) and Burt Allmond Spence, Jr. (Beth); two sisters, Elizabeth S. Ryan and Janie S. Witte (Steve); three grandchildren, Rollins A. Borchard, Clara J. Borchard, and Margaret A. Borchard; as well as a future grandson, who we are certain is receiving some early coaching on hunting and fishing while awaiting his debut on earth next October.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Burt's memory to Ducks Unlimited, The American Cancer Society, or the church of your choice.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
