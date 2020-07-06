We are sad to announce that Burton Coley Allen (36 years old) of Albany, GA passed away on Sunday, July 5th 2020. Cole was the son of the late Dr. Edwin Whitaker Allen III and Linda C. Allen of Albany, GA. Cole was the brother to the late Stacy Marie Allen and is survived by his sister Tait Allen Stoddard (Rob) and Edwin Whitaker "Whit" Allen IV. He was also the uncle to Mary Whit, Worth, and Burton Stoddard. Cole had a passion for the outdoors and was always full of adventure. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and any activity that was spent in nature. The loves of his life were his dogs, CJ and Buster. Cole has always had a special place in his heart for all animals. Cole was well loved and will be deeply missed. Due to the pandemic, we are limited to celebrating his life solely as a family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Albany Humane Society or Sally Wetherbee Adoption Center. Thank you for your prayers and support. You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mr. Allen by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
