Mr. Buster Lee, III, 75, passed away on Tuesday, July 14. His graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 18, at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Pastor Dorothy S. Williams will officiate. Deacon Lee leaves precious memories with three devoted daughters, Ina (Ken) Hayes, April Sheffield, and Carolyn (Andrew) Griffin; son, Lee Roger Morris; sibling, Joe (Mildred) Lee; devoted nephew, John Lee; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- GEORGE WILL: This is what national decline looks like
- TARA DYER STOYLE: Saying farewell to an unforgettable friend
- Gov. Brian Kemp faces decision on Georgia's COVID-19 restrictions
- Mrs. Mary Polite
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reissues stay-at-home order as COVID-19 cases soar
- Albany bike shop falls victim to pandemic
- Body of drowned Albany teenager found near Mitchell County line
- Believers spread message of hope, faith at downtown gathering
- It's back to virtual meetings for Dougherty Commission after increase in coronavirus cases
- Albany man shot, killed while chasing suspect in attempted car break-in
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.