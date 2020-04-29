Byron Rainwater

Leesburg, GA
Byron Jackson Rainwater
Byron Jackson Rainwater "Jack", 74, of Leesburg, GA passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. Mr. Rainwater was a native of Atlanta, GA and had lived most of his life in Leesburg. He was a 1963 graduate of Albany High School and was a member of the First Free Will Baptist Church in Albany, GA. Mr. Rainwater was a United States Navy veteran having served in Vietnam. He worked in maintenance with the City of Albany, retiring in 1996 with over 25 years of service. Mr. Rainwater loved the Lord and his family. He was an avid UGA football fan and Atlanta Braves fan and he enjoyed playing and watching golf.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Byron Jackson Rainwater and Barbara Ethel Shumate Rainwater.
Survivors include his wife, Pattie R. Rainwater; daughter, Brendalynne Rainwater; son, Byron Jackson Rainwater, III; brother, John Scott Rainwater; sister, Judith Rainwater Sanders; four grandchildren, Jackson D. Rainwater, Lillie G. Rainwater, Krystopher J. Kehoe, and Anthony M. Kehoe; and several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held Thursday afternoon.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, Rossville, GA.
