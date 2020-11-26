Mr. C.H. "Neil" Miller, 80, of Albany died Wednesday November 25, 2020 at The Willson Hospice House.
His funeral service will be held Monday 2:00PM at Mizpah Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Grady County. Revs. Anna Miller and Lynn Roberts will be officiating.
Born in Pelham, GA, Mr. Miller was the son of John H. Miller and Mae Dee Adams Miller. He worked with Southern Bell, Bellsouth and eventually retired from AT&T after 38 years of service. Mr. Miller was a 10 year veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a Tree farmer in Mitchell County and an avid outdoorsman. He was of the Methodist Faith.
He was preceded in death by his sister Velma Lourena Miller Sadler and a brother William Harmon Miller.
Survivors include his wife Linda Miller of Albany; children Patricia Lynn Miller of Charleston, SC; Lisa Kay Miller Davis and her husband Bill of Mitchell County; Keith Miller and his wife Anna of Leesburg; Jonathon Milton Miller and his wife Amy Konoroski of Athens, GA; a sister Mary Elizabeth "Libby" Miller Sholar and her husband Wallace of Cairo, GA; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
