C.R. (Mack) McKemie, JR. DDS
C.R. "Mack" McKemie Jr. DDS. 85, of Albany died Saturday July 20, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
His funeral service will be held Tuesday 10:00AM at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church with interment to follow at Crown Cemetery. Rev. Robert Greene and Rev. Keith Ivey will be officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 6:00 to 8:00PM at Kimbrell-Stern.
A lifelong native of Albany, Dr. McKemie graduated from Emory Dental School in 1962. He practiced his Dentistry in Albany for 44 years. He was a veteran of U.S. Army. Dr. McKemie was a member of Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church where he was an original member of the Alpha Sunday School Class. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener and loved Georgia Tech Sports.
He and his wife had a second home and was a part time resident of St. George Island for 29 years where he loved his fishing. Dr. McKemie was deeply spiritual and loved reading and studying his Bible.
He was preceded in death by his parents C.R. McKemie Sr. and Marie Hatcher McKemie; a sister Mary Anne McKemie Middleton; a niece Marie Middleton Hendricks and grandson C.R. (Clay) McKemie IV.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years Joanne Hall McKemie of Albany; his daughter Delle McKemie Clark and her husband Mike of Albany; his son C.R. (Mac} McKemie III, MD and his wife Tracey of Rome, GA; his nephew Robert J. Middleton Jr. and his wife Gretchen of Albany; niece Gloria Middleton Haguewood; his grandchildren Michael B. Clark, Jr. and his wife Kristen; Judson McKemie Clark; Kyndall McKemie and John Robert McKemie; two great-grandchildren Hallie McKemie Clark and Baylee Marie Clark.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Dr. McKemie by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com
.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.