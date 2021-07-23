Mr. C.W. Hopkins, 90, of Putney, peacefully passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Willson Hospice House, in Albany. Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Hall and Hall Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 27th in the chapel of Hall and Hall Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Hanna officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in Floral Memory Gardens. Born September 25, 1930 in Mitchell County, he was the son of the late Sonnie V. Hopkins and Thara Jane Palmer Hopkins. He proudly served our country in the United States Army where he served in Germany. He was a former deacon of Southside Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Putney and was a current member of First Freewill Baptist Church in Albany. He was a talented piano tuner who tuned countless pianos across the state of Georgia. Mr. Hopkins was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved bluegrass music. He had a wonderful sense of humor and always put a smile on others faces. He never met a stranger and could make anyone laugh. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, he will be greatly missed by all. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Lydia Ausburn, Ira Lee Hopkins, Eulis Dave Hopkins, and Sybil Simpson; and son-in-law, Greg Wages. Survivors include his beloved wife of 66 years, Jean Burt Hopkins of Putney; three children, Carol Shaw and her husband Bobby of Baconton, Emily Wages of Mitchell County, and Curtis Hopkins of Sylvester; two grandchildren, Ashton Oxford and her husband Clay, and Austin Wages; and two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Perry Oxford
