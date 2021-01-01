Calvin Buford Sasser, 95, of Albany, GA, died December 31, 2020 at his residence. A private graveside funeral service will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Charles Jones will officiate.
Mr. Sasser was born on August 12, 1925 to Pate and Susie Sasser on a farm near Geneva, AL. His family moved to Colquitt County, GA when her was young. He moved to Albany, GA to work at Coates and Clark where he met his wife, Camilla. Mr. Sasser was a pest exterminator for forty years, working at Adams Pest Control, Terminix and for himself.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Camilla Sasser of Albany, GA, two sons, Lynwood Sasser of Colquitt County, GA and Marty Young of Lee County, GA, a daughter Marlene Edwards of Valdosta, GA, grandchildren Michael Sasser, Matthew Sasser, Kenneth Edwards, and Austin Young.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
