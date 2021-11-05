Calvin Neal Eubanks, 84, of Leesburg, GA, died November 6, 2021 at Pruitt Health Care-Ashburn. Graveside funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 am at Leesburg City Cemetery. Rev. Jimmy Eubanks will officiate.
Mr. Eubanks was born on June 7, 1937 to Charlie Mack and Agnes Eubanks in Edison, GA. He was raised in Shellman GA and left to joined the United States Air Force. He then joined the Georgia National Guard and served for a total of thirty nine years, retiring as a Master Sergeant.
Mr. Eubanks moved to Leesburg, GA in 1967 and owned and operated Neal Eubanks Well Pump Repair for over twenty years. He was a member of Kinchafoonee Baptist Church, Chehaw Lodge # 701 F&AM, Hasan Shriners and the American Legion Post # 2785.
Mr. Eubanks enjoyed fishing and watching the Atlanta Braves. He was preceded death by his wife, Janelle Breeden Eubanks, his granddaughter, Amber Eubanks and three brothers, Gary Eubanks, Ray Eubanks and Jackie Eubanks.
Survivors include his children, June Eubanks, Calvin N. (Rachel) Eubanks, Jr. and Melvin W. Eubanks, all of Lee County, GA, a sister, Ann Eubanks Worsham of Blakley, GA and his grandchildren, Erin A Eubanks, Calvin N. "Tripp" Eubanks and Janelle L. Eubanks all of Leesburg, GA, Walker K. Johnson of Chula, GA and Keely D. Eubanks and Kylie S. Eubanks of Leesburg, GA.
The family will receive friends Monday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials to Shriners Hospitals for Children, o/c Hasan Shriners Transportation Fund, 1822 Palmyra Road, Albany, GA 31701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.