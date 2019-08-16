Cameka Marcus

Ms. Cameka Donyetta Marcus, 41 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Providence Healthcare of Thomaston in Thomaston, Georgia.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 3:00PM at Greater Faith & Deliverance Ministries, 1510 West Broad Avenue where Pastor Vincent Charles serves as pastor and will officiate. Darryl Marcus will deliver the eulogy. Interment will follow in the Saint Mary's Baptist Church Cemetery, 6829 St. Mary's Road, Baconton, Georgia. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, August 16, 2018, from 10:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the home of Ms. Marcus' cousin, Latosha Hunt, 1610 Radium Springs Road in Albany.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
