Peoria, Il
Camellia Paulin
Camellia Ann "Cam" Conibear Paulin, 77, of Albany, Ga., passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria, Ill.
Cam was born on June 16, 1942 in Peoria, Ill., to Robert and Alice (Comstock) Conibear. She married Roger Paulin on June 14, 1980 in Morton, Ill. He preceded her in death on November 21, 2019. She was also preceded in death by one infant daughter Angela and one brother Thomas Conibear.
Cam is survived by two daughters, Alicia (Brad) Woodworth of Dunlap, Ill. and Donna (Steve) White of Deland, Fla.; three grandchildren, Ryan Connor, Ethan Woodworth and Ryder White; one brother Timothy Conibear of Los Asos, Calif. and one sister Cecellia Clifton of Cocoa, Fla.
Prior to graduating from Morton High School, Cam enjoyed spending her childhood years in the community working and socializing at her family's business, Conibear Drugstore.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Albany, Ga.
Cam retired from the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany, Ga. and was very active in the Marine Corps League.
She was very involved in Meals on Wheels and Habitat for Humanity.
Cam loved traveling and visiting family with her husband.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial of cremated remains will be in Roberts Cemetery in Morton, Ill. at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Albany, GA, 220 N. Jackson St. Albany, GA, 31701 or to the Marine Corps League.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.