Captain Dawaine Howard Lake, USMC, Retired, 71, of Albany, GA., died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. The family will receive friends Friday, May 8, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Friends are welcome to attend, however strict social distancing is required. A Celebration of his life will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 from 5:00 to 9:00 PM at 2506 Fox Ridge Drive, Albany, GA 31721.
A native of Goshen, NY., was currently residing in Albany. As a "Mustang Officer", Captain Dawaine Lake distinguished himself as an officer of the United States Marine Corps and a Combat Disabled Veteran of 1968 "TET" Offensive I CORE Area of Vietnam War. Captian Lake's legacy reined for 30 years. The family would like to give special recognition to Bill Lowery and all the men and women who participated in the success of "Lake's Helper" Query System of the Marine Corps. Captain Lake has given endless hours of service to his friends, his community, and the following organizations: Marine Corps League, Albany Elk's Lodge, Albany Moose Lodge, Shiners Legion of Honor, and a Mason.
Survivors include he wife, Roseanne D. Lake, two daughters, Bridget Lea Stanteiski (Richard) and Cindy Carr Burke (Patrick) all of Albany, GA., eight grandchildren, Tara Donaldson (James) of TN., Nicholas Carr of Leesburg, GA., Brittany Kelly, Atlanta, GA., Tyler Burke, Kara Burke, Lakyn Kelly, and Ashlyn Carr all of Albany, GA., one great-grandchild, Rowan Donaldson of TN., and a sister Letha Lore of Ocala, FL.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make donations in memory of Captain Dawaine Lake, USMC Retired to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, 909 N. Washington Street
Suite 400 Alexandria, VA 22314, or Shriners Hospitals for Children c/o Hasan Shriners Transportation Fund, 1822 Palmyra Road, Albany, GA, 31701, or the Elks Aidmore Children's Center, 2394 Morrison Road, Conyers, GA 30094.
