Mrs. Captoria Randall-Beauford, 72, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, GA. Her graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Countyline Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Sasser, GA. Reverend Lucious Mitchell will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of final arrangements.
Mrs. Randall-Beauford pride and joy were her twin sons, Eric (Shirley) Randall of Dawson, GA and Derrick (Alicia) Randall of Marietta, GA, who will forever cherish her memories. She also leaves an abundance of love to her eight siblings; Mr. Spicer Randall, Jr., and Nemrod Randall of Dawson, GA, Mrs. Patricia (John) Walton of Atlanta, GA, Mr. Johnny Randall of Austin, TX, Mr. Jerry Randall of Riverdale, GA, Mrs. Deborah (Larry) Hall of Parrott, GA, and Mrs. Hattie (Bruce) Webb of Fredericksburg, VA, and Mr. Alvin (Constance) Randall of East Point, GA; six grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; two very close friends, Mrs. Betty Price General of Orlando, FL, and Mrs. Annie Bell Clark of Dawson, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other sorrowful friends.
