Carl A. McDonald, 87, of Albany, died Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at the Willson Hospice House.
His graveside service will be 2 PM Monday at Liberty Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
A native of Worth County, Mr. McDonald had lived in Albany most of his life. He retired from Coats and Clarks after 30 years. He was a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church, a Navy veteran loved to read watch westerns and his four-legged friend tiny.
Survivors include his wife Lavonia McDonald, children Dale McDonald (Chris), Bonaire, Darrell McDonald (Janet), Albany, Debbie McDonald (Tim), Albany, and Delaine Willingham (Scott), Temple, grandchildren, Lacey, Kevin, Daniel, Jeff, Marco, Lisa, great grandchildren, Sawyer, Allison, Luke, Bella and Orianna.
The family will receive friends Sunday 4 to 6 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the Willson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA 31707.
