Carl Alfred Scarbrough passed away on March 24, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Carl was born November 28, 1944 to Ralph L. Scarbrough and Willie Ines Collier in Griffin, Georgia. Carl was raised in Macon, Georgia and was a graduate of Lanier High School. After high school, Carl proudly served in the Navy for four years as a Navy Corpsman, which included two years of active duty in the Vietnam War. After his service, Carl would complete his education, graduating from the Bowman Gray Medical School of Wake Forest University.
Post-war, Carl served as the Medical Director for Mecklenburg County Prison from 1969-1971. Carl and his wife, Bonnie, moved to Albany, Georgia in 1973, in which time he joined Albany Internal Medicine as a Physician's Assistant for the next 32 years. Carl holds the distinction of being the first Physician's Assistant in Albany and is believed by many to be the first Physician's Assistant in the state of Georgia. Carl would go on to retire at the end of 2009, as a member of the medical staff for Southwest Georgia Nephrology.
In his spare time, Carl enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and dabbled in landscaping. Carl was also an avid, perhaps rabid, Braves fan, who also enjoyed reading. Carl also possessed an affinity for history which was passed down to his son, whom would go onto become a Social Studies teacher.
Carl is survived by his wife of 51 years Bonnie Brode Scarbrough, his daughter, Faith Scarbrough Holcombe (Landon) of Leesburg, and son, Jody Carl Scarbrough (Sarah) of Macon, Georgia. Carl is also survived by his two sisters, Lynn Williams (Bill) of Orlando, and Reverend Nancy J. Scarbrough of Macon, GA, brother-in-law Dr. Bernard P. Scoggins of Albany, and niece Cindy Williams Knight (Scott) and their daughter Katie Collier of Orlando, Florida
Due the pandemic of COVID-19, the family will have a small graveside service for immediate family, with plans for a memorial to be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Sherwood Baptist Church's Meet the Need, 2201 Whispering Pines Road, Albany, GA 31707.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
