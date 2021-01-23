Carl W. Croft, 66, of Lee County, died Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Phoebe North Hospital.
Mr. Croft will be cremated according to his wishes and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Croft was born in Lowndes County and moved to Albany 58 years ago. He attended schools in Dougherty County. He worked with Ford Automotive Dealerships for over 40 years at Pritchett Ford, Fordtown, and Sunbelt Ford. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Mr. Croft was preceded in death by his wife Elaine Croft, his parents, John Wesley Croft and Bonnie O'Neal Croft, and his sister, Joan Fender.
Mr. Croft is survived by his brother: Harold Croft (Lamanda), Leesburg, a nephew: Wesley D. Croft (Heather), Cleveland, OH, a niece: Mandy Roberts (Derek), Leesburg; 2 great nieces; 4 great nephews; special friends: Michael and Trisha Attebery, Albany.
Those desiring may send memorials to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2126 E. Edgewater Dr., Albany, GA 31707.
