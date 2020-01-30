Augusta, GA
Carla Lampp
Carla Hunt Lampp, 62, entered into rest Friday, January 24, 2020.
A memorial service will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 P.M., at the funeral home.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
